Desjardins Weighs in on Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will earn $3.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.73.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFN. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.22.

AFN stock opened at C$33.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.66. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.85 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$633.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,685.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.