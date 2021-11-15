Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$2.60 at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DML. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DML stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.42. 2,765,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 96.40. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.78.

In other Denison Mines news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$1,668,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 825,550 shares in the company, valued at C$2,119,186.85. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 14,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$26,190.00. Insiders have sold 1,350,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,400 over the last ninety days.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.