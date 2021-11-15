Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €174.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €158.58 ($186.57).

DHER opened at €118.75 ($139.71) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.94. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

