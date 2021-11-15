DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $217.59 million and $1.50 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for about $389.26 or 0.00608898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.66 or 0.00221586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00086705 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

