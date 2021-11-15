Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 42,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,047,693 shares.The stock last traded at $13.15 and had previously closed at $11.98.
DCRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.
