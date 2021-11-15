Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 42,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,047,693 shares.The stock last traded at $13.15 and had previously closed at $11.98.

DCRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III by 160.6% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at about $6,127,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at about $720,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III by 17.5% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 117,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter worth about $402,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.