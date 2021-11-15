Datamine FLUX Reaches Market Cap of $574,590.79 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $574,590.79 and approximately $15,207.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00071153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00072806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,784.72 or 0.99768383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.20 or 0.07094902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 798,790 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.