DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Million

Analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will announce $5.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $23.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.84 million, with estimates ranging from $35.17 million to $47.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRIO shares. TheStreet cut DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Aegis reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,420. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $275.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

In other DarioHealth news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $464,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,518 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

