Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher stock opened at $304.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.62. The company has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

