Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the October 14th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSNKY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.40. 24,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

