Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the October 14th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DSNKY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.40. 24,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $38.00.
About Daiichi Sankyo
