CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CONE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.47. 1,060,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,820. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 371.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

