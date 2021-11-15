CyberMiles (CMT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.28 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and $1.28 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00412453 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,750.13 or 0.99816794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00037788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00050203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001828 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

