Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 8,650 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Barings Corporate Investors accounts for approximately 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 266.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 15.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 19.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCI opened at $15.77 on Monday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.