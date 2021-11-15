Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 130 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $2,992.91 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,020.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,845.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,674.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,074 shares of company stock valued at $510,888,230 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.