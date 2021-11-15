Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $11.12 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,043,000 after acquiring an additional 975,858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,936 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,275,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after acquiring an additional 46,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.