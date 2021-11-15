Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $212.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.19 and a 200-day moving average of $230.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.