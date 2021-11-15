Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Ichor worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ichor by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.