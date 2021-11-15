Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 11,049 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $39.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

BEPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

