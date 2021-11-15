Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,816 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after buying an additional 80,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $77.61 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

