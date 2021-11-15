Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,656 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1,713.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 407.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,450 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.6% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 312,692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Shares of MSI opened at $251.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.16 and a 12-month high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

