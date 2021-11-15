CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.49 Million

Analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post sales of $209.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.54 million to $213.40 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $178.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $802.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780.06 million to $814.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $868.08 million, with estimates ranging from $838.21 million to $892.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. 8,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,424. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

