CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.25% of CTS worth $39,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CTS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $774,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

