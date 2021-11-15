CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of CTS worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 63.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CTS opened at $37.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.41%.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.