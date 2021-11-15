CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:CTRRF remained flat at $$14.28 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

