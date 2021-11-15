CSFB Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CSFB from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMO. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.02.

TSE IMO traded up C$0.74 on Monday, hitting C$44.59. 703,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.29. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$21.55 and a 12 month high of C$45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

