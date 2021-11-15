Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRR.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.08.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$18.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.93 and a 12-month high of C$19.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

