Critical Contrast: Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Mission Valley Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million $1.58 9.24 ChoiceOne Financial Services $78.41 million 2.52 $15.61 million $2.72 9.57

ChoiceOne Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChoiceOne Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services 25.28% 9.64% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mission Valley Bancorp and ChoiceOne Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChoiceOne Financial Services beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded on February 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Sparta, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.