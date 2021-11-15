Credit Suisse Group Increases Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $70.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,134. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 340,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,001,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

