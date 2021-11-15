Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

AZN stock traded up GBX 154 ($2.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 8,955 ($117.00). The company had a trading volume of 1,987,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,891. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,794.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,443.10. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

