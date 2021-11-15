Credit Suisse AG Sells 23,722 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,722 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.13.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

