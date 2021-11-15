Credit Suisse AG Purchases 4,438 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of American States Water worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,517 shares of company stock valued at $321,864. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

