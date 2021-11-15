Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,132 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Medifast by 256.8% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 25,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MED opened at $227.20 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.