Credit Suisse AG Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,257,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 7,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.34.

AIMC stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

