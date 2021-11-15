Credit Suisse AG Buys 9,999 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 388.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 372,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $556,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DEA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,634 shares of company stock valued at $291,117 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

