Credit Suisse AG Buys 4,199 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $203,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $67.83 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.