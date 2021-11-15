Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 26,227 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,227 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CyrusOne by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,400,000 after purchasing an additional 343,667 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CONE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.23.

CONE opened at $89.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

