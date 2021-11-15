Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Armada Hoffler Properties accounts for about 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 469.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 15,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHH opened at $14.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 7.38. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

