Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 1,546 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $244.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

