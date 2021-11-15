Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.01

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 109062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

