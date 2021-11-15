Cormark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

Cormark reissued their buy rating on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$6.25 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.39.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of CHR opened at C$4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$767.45 million and a PE ratio of 57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.16 and a 52-week high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.