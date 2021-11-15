Cormark Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$13.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective lifted by Cormark to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.43.

TSE:BIR opened at C$7.79 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.72 and a twelve month high of C$7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

