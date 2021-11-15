Cormark Increases Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$12.75

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price boosted by Cormark to C$12.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a C$14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.13.

TSE:CTS opened at C$11.08 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 197.86.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.