Cormark Increases Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$12.75

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price boosted by Cormark to C$12.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a C$14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.13.

TSE:CTS opened at C$11.08 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 197.86.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

