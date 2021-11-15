Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.
CRBP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,033. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
