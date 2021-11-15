Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

CRBP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,033. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.