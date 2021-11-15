Copart (CPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Copart to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $155.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.71. Copart has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

