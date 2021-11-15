Cooper Financial Group Has $774,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,215,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $595.41. 86 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,359. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $333.06 and a twelve month high of $614.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $547.35 and a 200-day moving average of $534.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,855 shares of company stock worth $5,197,888 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

