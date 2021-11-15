Cooper Financial Group Has $20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,023 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

EFG traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.92. 339,891 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average of $108.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

