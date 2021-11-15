Cooper Financial Group Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 69.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 114,434 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 980.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 63,128 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Intel by 49.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.38. 182,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,098,799. The firm has a market cap of $204.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

