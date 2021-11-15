Cooper Financial Group Buys 3,622 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 290.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.50. 216,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,674,695. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.35, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

