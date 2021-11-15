Cooper Financial Group Buys 154,086 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,086 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.24% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,368,000 after buying an additional 405,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after buying an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.