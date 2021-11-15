Contrasting Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A -637.08% -321.42% Coupa Software -48.86% -17.63% -5.20%

This table compares Coro Global and Coupa Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million ($0.18) -1.11 Coupa Software $541.64 million 29.46 -$180.12 million ($4.35) -49.53

Coro Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coro Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coro Global and Coupa Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Coupa Software 1 7 10 1 2.58

Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $297.53, indicating a potential upside of 38.08%. Given Coupa Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Coro Global.

Volatility and Risk

Coro Global has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coupa Software beats Coro Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system. The company was founded by Milton Hauser, David Dorr, Lyle Hauser, and Brian Dorr on November 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

