Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 334,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,326,173 shares.The stock last traded at $203.36 and had previously closed at $203.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 385.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,541 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 69.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

